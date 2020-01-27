Parkside Investments LLC Sells 468 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,813. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.29. The company has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

