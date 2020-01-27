Parkside Investments LLC Takes $333,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 74.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 33,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $455,551.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,305,048.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,241 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URI traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.27. 1,521,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.90 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.