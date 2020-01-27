Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Short Interest Up 136.8% in January

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 136.8% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patriot Transportation stock. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned 4.41% of Patriot Transportation worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

PATI stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.77. 4,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,653. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. The company has a market cap of $46.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of -0.12. Patriot Transportation has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $21.26.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patriot Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

