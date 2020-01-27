Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lowered its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,590,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112,554 shares during the quarter. Patterson-UTI Energy comprises about 3.3% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $27,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,950,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,809 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,154,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,345,000 after purchasing an additional 166,931 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,573,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,148,000 after purchasing an additional 531,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 75.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,039,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,984 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,772,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,907,000 after purchasing an additional 226,302 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 237,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,252. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $598.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.66 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $11.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.87.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.