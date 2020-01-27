Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Paul Mueller Co (OTCMKTS:MUEL) rose 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Paul Mueller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.97 million for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 10.25%.

Paul Mueller Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

Paul Mueller Company provides manufactured equipment and components for the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment provides milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to dealers, as well as directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers.

