PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at KeyCorp

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

PDCE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra raised shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.21.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.37 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,058.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,647,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,886,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 3,510.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,018 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $13,052,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 455.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 175,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 143,820 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

