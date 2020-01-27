Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Short Interest Update

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the December 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 65,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,644. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.42%.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $184,722.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,106 shares of company stock valued at $495,312 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

