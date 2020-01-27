Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 601,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,971,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,890,808. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

