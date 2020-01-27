PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Short Interest Update

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,600 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the December 31st total of 64,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of PFSW stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,002. PFSweb has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $80.63 million, a P/E ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 1.07.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.09 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PFSweb will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PFSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of PFSweb in a report on Monday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSW. Engine Capital Management LP increased its position in PFSweb by 3.6% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,344,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 46,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PFSweb by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in PFSweb during the second quarter valued at $277,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in PFSweb during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PFSweb during the first quarter valued at $104,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

