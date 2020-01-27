Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Cut by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 232.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,763,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,455,000 after buying an additional 1,232,153 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 277.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,505,000 after buying an additional 808,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 60.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,920,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,750,000 after buying an additional 723,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.88. 2,103,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,651. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

