PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $565,747.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total value of $304,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,283.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

NYSE PNC opened at $150.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

