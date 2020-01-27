POPCHAIN Price Tops $0.0010 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $895,932.00 and approximately $14,515.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POPCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Bilaxy, CoinBene and Bit-Z. Over the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get POPCHAIN alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011211 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bilaxy, LBank, Bit-Z and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POPCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POPCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.