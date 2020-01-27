Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Bought by Actinver Wealth Management Inc.

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 702.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 602,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 19,714.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,761,000 after acquiring an additional 571,711 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 129.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 451,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,511,000 after acquiring an additional 255,044 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Popular by 55.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,789,000 after acquiring an additional 150,983 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the second quarter worth about $1,021,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPOP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $96,629.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joaquin E. Bacardi III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,961 shares of company stock worth $1,890,377 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,944. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.19. Popular Inc has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

