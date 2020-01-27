POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Short Interest Update

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,600 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the December 31st total of 305,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 182,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PKX shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. POSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 491.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of POSCO by 324.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PKX traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,289. POSCO has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.82%.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

