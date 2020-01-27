PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 24.7% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $8,883.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Tux Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,787.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.34 or 0.01949456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.27 or 0.04224236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00672695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00120384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00739775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010277 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00646454 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,230,866 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

