PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries comprises approximately 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

PPG Industries stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.96. 1,368,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,785. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

