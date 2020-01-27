Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get Premier alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Premier in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Premier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Premier and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Premier from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.60.

PINC stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. Premier has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 8,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $301,594.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,700 shares of company stock worth $3,555,484 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Premier by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

See Also: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.