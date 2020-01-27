Premier Veterinary Group (LON:PVG) Trading 0.9% Higher

Premier Veterinary Group PLC (LON:PVG) traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55.40 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.73), 12,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 43,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.72).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.66.

Premier Veterinary Group Company Profile (LON:PVG)

Premier Veterinary Group plc provides various services to third party veterinary practices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Denmark, the Netherlands, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Germany. It offers Premier Pet Care Plan, a structured preventative healthcare program for cats, dogs, and rabbits; and non-medical services to other veterinary practices.

