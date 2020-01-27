Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stake Trimmed by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.2% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $32,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

PG stock opened at $125.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.06. The stock has a market cap of $309.03 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $92.97 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.