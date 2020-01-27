Procter & Gamble’s (PG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.86.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $125.14 on Friday. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $92.97 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $309.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,754,000 after buying an additional 1,177,862 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

