Profile Utility Token Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $83,154.00 and approximately $8,591.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 45.4% against the US dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, LBank, Bit-Z and Coinnest.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00051694 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00071238 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,942.28 or 1.00799545 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 2,974.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000420 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00034832 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, Allcoin, Coinrail and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.