Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Profound Medicl alerts:

PROF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.06. 3,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,775. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75. Profound Medicl has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

About Profound Medicl

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medicl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medicl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.