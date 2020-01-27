PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $105.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PTC. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.57.

PTC stock opened at $86.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average is $72.36. PTC has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $26,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $2,217,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $6,818,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PTC by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 48,436 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 3,636.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 88,212 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PTC by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

