Pure (PUREX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,450.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pure coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.01301602 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00031589 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000946 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

