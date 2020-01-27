Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Putnam Master Int. Income has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Putnam Master Int. Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE PIM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.86. 258,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,396. Putnam Master Int. Income has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Int. Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Int. Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.