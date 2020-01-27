Q3 Asset Management Has $408,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Q3 Asset Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 194.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.50. 2,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,600. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.14.

