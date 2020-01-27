Q3 Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Q3 Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up about 1.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XHB traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 109,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,431. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $48.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.07.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

