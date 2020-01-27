Q3 Asset Management Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 284,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF makes up about 8.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned 0.54% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 92.0% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 4,150.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 606,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,336,781. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $18.68.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2905 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.