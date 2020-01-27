QuadrantProtocol Reaches Market Cap of $504,915.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 47.8% against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $504,915.00 and approximately $541,987.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.50 or 0.03263089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00202149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125952 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

