Quaterra Resources (CVE:QTA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Quaterra Resources Inc (CVE:QTA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 21225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00.

About Quaterra Resources (CVE:QTA)

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in North America. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur, Yerington, Bear, and Wassuk copper properties located in the Yerington District, Nevada, as well as an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect covering 40,000 acres located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

