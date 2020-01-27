Quebecoin (QBC) Market Cap Reaches $11,959.00

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded up 63.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Quebecoin has a market cap of $11,959.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quebecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Quebecoin has traded up 39.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000525 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quebecoin Coin Profile

Quebecoin (QBC) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org . Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc

Quebecoin Coin Trading

Quebecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

