Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.45.

Shares of QUOT opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $919.26 million, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $114.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 12,431 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $122,321.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,038.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chad Summe sold 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,931 shares of company stock valued at $301,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,094,000 after acquiring an additional 231,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 69,840 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $6,620,000. Concourse Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 325.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 228,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 174,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

