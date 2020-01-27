Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) Receives $10.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

A number of analysts have commented on QTT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Qutoutiao in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.70 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 339.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 43,943 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 56,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTT opened at $4.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. Qutoutiao has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.92). Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 380.12%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.72) EPS. Qutoutiao’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Qutoutiao will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

