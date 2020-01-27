RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.76

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 10892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.39 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RadNet Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 532,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,078,513.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $355,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 434,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,718,244.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,327 shares of company stock worth $911,187. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in RadNet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 528,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 18.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

