Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Update

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,600 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 373,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,341. Radware has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 127.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

