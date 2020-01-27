Ragnarok Market Cap Achieves $6,800.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, Ragnarok has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $6,800.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.10 or 0.03178446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00202946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00125288 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,194,011 coins and its circulating supply is 15,772,600 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

