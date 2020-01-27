Rate3 (RTE) Market Cap Reaches $600,104.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One Rate3 token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, BitForex, ABCC and Hotbit. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $600,104.00 and $92,770.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $487.04 or 0.05615738 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026738 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127819 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019383 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033550 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, BitForex, ABCC, FCoin, Hotbit, HADAX, DEx.top, DDEX, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

