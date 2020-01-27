Raub Brock Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 4.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $23,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $704,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total transaction of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,268 shares of company stock worth $3,523,570. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $274.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $210.31 and a one year high of $305.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

