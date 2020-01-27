Raub Brock Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $79.59 and a twelve month high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

