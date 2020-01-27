Raub Brock Capital Management LP Purchases 3,680 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 511,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 304,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42,411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 872,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,598 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $21.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

