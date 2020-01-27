Raven Protocol Market Cap Tops $388,542.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $388,542.00 and $9,290.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.44 or 0.03479752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00200409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00126546 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.