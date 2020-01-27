Ravencoin Reaches Market Cap of $142.49 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $142.49 million and $7.06 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Graviex, Bittrex and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.73 or 0.03265835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00200658 BTC.

999 (999) traded 208.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00075851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125275 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036370 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,381,445,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Graviex, QBTC, TradeOgre, Nanex, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Cryptohub and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

