Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 price target on Redfin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.14.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. Redfin has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $25.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Redfin’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 69,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,000 shares of company stock worth $3,307,730. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,718,000 after purchasing an additional 704,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,618,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,023,000 after purchasing an additional 504,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Redfin by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 53,044 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Redfin by 824.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 95.6% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 491,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

