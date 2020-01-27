Reinhart Partners Inc. Acquires 2,196 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $13,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cerner by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,413,000 after acquiring an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Cerner by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,425,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,681,000 after acquiring an additional 224,177 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in Cerner by 10.8% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,665,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cerner by 14.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,595,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,789,000 after acquiring an additional 200,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cerner by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,933,000 after acquiring an additional 101,848 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,608,741.48. Insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.68. The company had a trading volume of 40,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,109. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERN. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

