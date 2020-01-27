Reinhart Partners Inc. Grows Position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 111.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135,023 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of ACI Worldwide worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACIW shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

ACIW traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.63. 16,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,022. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.