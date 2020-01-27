Reinhart Partners Inc. Grows Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,337 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial comprises approximately 1.8% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.39% of BOK Financial worth $23,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 629,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,722,000 after acquiring an additional 42,782 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,595,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 88,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson lowered BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.86.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,199. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 22.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $655,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

