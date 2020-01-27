Reinhart Partners Inc. Increases Stake in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,254 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $18,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 366.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 143.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

In related news, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $47,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $34,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 432,745 shares of company stock valued at $22,802,137 and sold 128,738 shares valued at $7,223,778. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.78. TriNet Group Inc has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

