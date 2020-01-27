Reinhart Partners Inc. Invests $6.97 Million in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 93,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS during the third quarter valued at $6,202,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in MAXIMUS by 1,307.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 51,004 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS during the third quarter valued at $756,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in MAXIMUS by 18.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.74. 7,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.15 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average is $75.53.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $754.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.40 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMS shares. ValuEngine upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other MAXIMUS news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $511,648.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $631,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

