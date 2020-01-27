Reinhart Partners Inc. Purchases 25,087 Shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,087 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.16% of Dorman Products worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DORM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

DORM stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.85. 4,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. Dorman Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.39 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.34.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

