Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 1,712 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity National Financial worth $16,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2,824.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,740 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 72,867 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.3% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 74,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,179. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.